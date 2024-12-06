Skip to Content
Motorcyclist dead from crash in Montecito near Highway 101 Friday night

MONTECITO, Calif. – A motorcyclist died in a crash just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night near San Ysidro on Highway 101, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

One lane of the highway is currently closed from Olive Mill to San Ysidro southbound as the adult male died at the scene, detailed the MFPD.

No one else was hurt in the crash and the CHP is still investigating the incident.

Your News Channel was first to push this breaking news alert and we will follow this story throughout the weekend.

