Warm Friday, sunny Saturday

Published 3:18 pm

Above normal temperatures continue Friday through the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s and mostly clear skies.

It will warm up to 73 in Santa Barbara, 72 in Santa Maria and 75 in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

We are shifting into offshore flow Friday and Saturday which is helping boost those temps slightly.

Gusty winds are expected inland Friday and Saturday, stronger Santa Ana winds expected early next week.

On Sunday, temperatures begin to trend lower, switching back to onshore flow with some more clouds expected.

Cooler weather is in the forecast for us next week, mostly tracking mid 60s.

Evan Vega

