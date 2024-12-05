Fire damages former site of Sear Steakhouse in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif.- A large fire broke out Thursday night at a vacant restaurant that used to be the site of Sear Steakhouse on Fourth Place near Copenhagen Drive. The second-alarm fire was first reported at approximately 8:03 p.m. Video on social media shows a large plume of smoke and flames that could be seen blocks away. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down by 8:20 p.m. and prevented flames from spreading to adjacent buildings, according to public information officer Karen Cruz-Orduña of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. People in the nearby Osteria Grappolo restaurant were evacuated while firefighters got the blaze under control. Crews are expected to remain on scene for a few hours for mop up and overhaul, per Cruz-Orduña. No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

