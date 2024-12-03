Charges dropped against 2 officers accused of not trying to stop force against Christian Glass

DENVER (AP) — Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against two Colorado law enforcement officers in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man unrdergoing a mental health crisis in 2022. The two officers work for the state’s gaming division and were among six officers charged last year with failing to intervene to stop the actions of former sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Buen. He ultimately shot Christian Glass after a standoff in a small mountain community. A judge ruled Monday that gaming officers were not covered by the law making it a crime for peace officers for failing to intervene to stop a fellow officer from using excessive force.

