Skip to Content
News

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announces immediate retirement, company names 2 interim co-CEOs to lead the chipmaker

By
Published 5:45 am

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announces immediate retirement, company names 2 interim co-CEOs to lead the chipmaker.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content