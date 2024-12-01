Iconic Masatani Market in Guadalupe closing after 102 years

GUADALUPE, Caif. -- The iconic Masatani Market in Guadalupe is closing after serving the community of Guadalupe for 102 years.

The grocery store was first opened in 1922 during the Great Depression, by Papa San and Mama San. In a few years the second generation owner was born. The Masatani's welcomed their only son Harry.

The grocery store quickly began to serve people from across the Central Coast selling thousands of pounds of rice per week.

Unfortunately, tragedy hit the family when they were forced to close their doors due to World War II. Japanese families were rounded up and sent to concentration camps.

Harry Masatani joined the U.S. army and fought until the war ended, and his parents released from a camp in Tulare County.

The family returned to Guadalupe and reopened the Masatani Market. Now, the store is ran by Harry's son, Brian Masatani. After years of hard work, long hours and missing many family events the Masatani's are retiring.

December 8th will be the last day the community can shop at Masatani Market before the new owner takes over.