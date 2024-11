Trump wants pardoned real estate developer Charles Kushner to be ambassador to France

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump wants pardoned real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post Saturday afternoon, calling Kushner “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.” The elder Kushner was pardoned by Trump in December 2020 after pleading guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.