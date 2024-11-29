Basketball fans score at recent UC Santa Barbara games when they brought canned food

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fans of UC Santa Barbara basketball scored this week

The Athletic Department encouraged fans coming to the men's and women's basketball games to bring in non perishable foods as a donation.

They were all then given free tickets to upcoming games in the Thunderdome.

The food was displayed by the entrance. Many people brought in canned goods, rice pasta and cereals.

It will all be distributed to those in need on and off the campus.

Both teams are starting the season with winning records.