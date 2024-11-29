Skip to Content
News

Basketball fans score at recent UC Santa Barbara games when they brought canned food

By
today at 10:27 am
Published 10:24 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fans of UC Santa Barbara basketball scored this week

The Athletic Department encouraged fans coming to the men's and women's basketball games to bring in non perishable foods as a donation. 

They were all then given free tickets to upcoming games in the Thunderdome.

The food was displayed by the entrance. Many people brought in canned goods, rice pasta and cereals.

It will all be distributed to those in need on and off the campus.

Both teams are starting the season with winning records.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content