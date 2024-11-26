Skip to Content
United Boys & Girls Club serves up hundreds of meals prior to Thanksgiving

today at 12:08 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County has provided hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners prior to the holiday.

The special prepared meals were served last week at clubs in Lompoc, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Westside and in Goleta.

Each club had decorated tables ready for the club families and also those in need from the nearby neighborhoods. The clubs annually hold the meals which are funded by donations.

The buffet style dinner was served by volunteers. It included turkey, dressing, corn, salad and desserts.

The meals bring together friends and neighbors, some who know each other, and some who make new friends at these dinners.

