Namibia votes for president and the chance for its first female leader

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — A woman who joined Namibia’s independence movement in the 1970s is a strong contender to become its first female leader as the country votes in a presidential election. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is the current vice president and the ruling SWAPO party’s candidate for president and leads after the results of special early voting among citizens overseas and the armed forces were announced earlier this month. But SWAPO faces growing frustration in Wednesday’s vote caused by high unemployment and economic hardship. Fourteen other candidates are running for president, and a runoff will be held if a candidate doesn’t win more than 50% of the votes.

