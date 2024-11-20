These holiday gifts change the game when building fires, printing photos, watching birds and more
Associated Press
Finding the perfect gift can be daunting. Especially if you’re looking for something this year that’s truly innovative, practical, fun, even game-changing. The AP has done some of the legwork. Consider the rainproof block “Pull Start Fire,” which will light a fire quickly without matches, lighters or kindling. Or FujiFilm’s Instax Mini Link 3, a small printer and app that lets you print wallet-size photos using your phone. The FeatherSnap WiFi smart birdfeeder provides up-close livestreaming and lots of information about visiting birds. And there are a number of gifts for cooks, including FinaMill’s stylish battery-operated pepper grinder, Uncommon Goods’ grilling tongs with build-in lights for after dark, Nama’s M1 plant-based milk maker and more.