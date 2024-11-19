North Korea sent more conventional weapons to Russia, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency says that North Korea has recently supplied additional artillery systems to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine. Lawmakers, who attended Tuesday’s closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service, also say the NIS assesses some of the thousands of North Korean troops deployed in Russia began engaging in combats. The South Korean assessment came after Russia warned Monday that President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds “fuel to the fire” of the war. U.S. officials said Biden’s decision almost entirely was triggered by North Korea’s entry into the war.

