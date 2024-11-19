GOP senators divided on release of Gaetz ethics report as Trump pressures them to move quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President-elect Donald Trump digs in on his pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Republican senators are divided over how much information they will demand to move his confirmation — and how much to push back on Trump as he demands that they quickly rubber stamp his Cabinet once he takes office in January. Publicly, Republican senators say they will give Gaetz the due process that they would give any other nominee, and most are loath to criticize him directly. But they are split on whether they want to see the ethics report, which the House ethics committee could choose to release.

