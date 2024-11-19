Bill Clinton explains why philanthropy fills his post-presidential life in his new book ‘Citizen’

Former President Bill Clinton talks about how philanthropy has allowed him to continue making changes in the world to help others in his new book, “Citizen: My Life After the White House,” published Tuesday by Knopf. He also recounts his experiences from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016, his role in securing the release of two journalists from North Korea in 2009, and his reaction to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. And, he addresses some controversies he and Secretary Clinton have faced in the past two decades.

