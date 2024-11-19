A week before the big shopping wave, shipping early is suggested

SOLVANG, Calif. - From the smallest counters to the biggest drop off locations, customers who are shipping gifts and holiday products are urged to get ahead of the expected rush.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) store in Solvang is one example of a busy counter this week. Every day matters in the holiday season where package delivery timing is critical. One frequent customer who ships lavender is already sending out his orders, days before Thanksgiving or the busy shopping season right afterwards.

Customers are advised to package the shipments correctly before they arrive at the counter to avoid delays in securing boxes and envelopes.

Thanksgiving hits the calendar five days later this year, and that tightens up the window for shipping in between the holidays.

There are also unknown issues, including weather delays on flights and ground delivery in many parts of the country that could add days to the shipment schedule.

(more details, video and photos will be added here later .)