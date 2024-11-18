Skip to Content
News

Santa Maria Homeless Outreach Services ramping up for Winter

Central Coast Rescue Mission
Jarrod Zinn
Central Coast Rescue Mission
By
Updated
today at 12:04 pm
Published 11:17 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Earlier this year, Governor Newsom authorized an operation to clean up illegal homeless encampments across the state, including the Santa Maria riverbed.

Now that it's empty and it's getting colder, shelters, emergency services, and warming centers are filling up.

Service managers are holding multiple outreach programs to anticipate an increase in need, especially during the winter months.

The public are encouraged to help by donating to local events such as the sleeping bag drive held by the Public Defenders Office, and the Central Coast Rescue Mission's meal box giveaway this Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content