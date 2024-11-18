Santa Maria Homeless Outreach Services ramping up for Winter

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Earlier this year, Governor Newsom authorized an operation to clean up illegal homeless encampments across the state, including the Santa Maria riverbed.

Now that it's empty and it's getting colder, shelters, emergency services, and warming centers are filling up.

Service managers are holding multiple outreach programs to anticipate an increase in need, especially during the winter months.

The public are encouraged to help by donating to local events such as the sleeping bag drive held by the Public Defenders Office, and the Central Coast Rescue Mission's meal box giveaway this Thursday.