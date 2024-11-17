Putin critics lead a march in Berlin calling for democracy in Russia and an end to war in Ukraine
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Prominent Russian opposition figures are leading a march of more than 1,000 people in central Berlin. They are criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine and calling for democracy in Russia. Behind a banner that reads “No Putin No War,” the protesters are being led by Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of top Putin critic Alexei Navalny, as well as Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who were freed from Russian detention in a high-profile prisoner exchange this summer.