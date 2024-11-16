Latest typhoon batters the Philippines, causing tidal surges and displacing about 400,000 people

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon has wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it barreled across the northern Philippines in the sixth major storm to pound the Southeast Asian country in less than a month. Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the eastern island province of Catanduanes on Saturday night with sustained winds of up to 125 miles per hour and gusts of up to 49 mph. The country’s weather agency warned of “potentially catastrophic and life-threatening situation” in provinces along its path. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the typhoon, which was forecast to blow northwestward on Sunday across northern Luzon, the archipelago’s most populous region.

