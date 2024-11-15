Ben & Jerry’s lawsuit accuses parent company of censorship over Gaza

Ben & Jerry’s has sued its parent company Unilever accusing it of silencing the ice cream maker from making statements in support of Palestinians in the war in Gaza. The complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in New York says multi-national conglomerate Unilever has failed to adhere to its contractural obligations in merger and settlement agreements with Ben & Jerry’s over its social mission. Unilever said in a statement that it rejects the claims made by Ben & Jerry’s social mission board and that it will defend its case very strongly.

