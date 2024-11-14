University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign chancellor to step down at end of academic year

CHICAGO (AP) — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones plans to resign at the end of the academic year. The Chicago Tribune reports that university officials made the announcement on Wednesday. Jones has served as chancellor at the state’s flagship university since 2016. He is the school’s first Black chancellor and led the university through the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment at Urbana-Champaign has increased 26% during his tenure. University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen says Jones will stay on until June 30 and the university hopes to hire his replacement by July 1.

