Tracking some wind and showers for parts of the region Monday night, gusty N-NE winds Tuesday

Hello and happy Monday! I hope everyone enjoyed the dry and mild days over the weekend. We have some changes in the forecast as we are expected to see a weak cold front with a chance of light rain into Monday night. This is mainly for north of Point Conception and north facing slopes. We could possibly see a chance of rain reaching the Mountain Fire, though it is slight between 10-20%. As for winds, this storm system is is bringing some winds, the strongest are likely to be focused southern Santa Barbara county and the I-5 corridor, with potential gusts of 35-55 mph. The Montecito Hills could likely have isolated gusts of up to 60 mph tonight.

There is a Wind Advisory in affect for parts of our region in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 3pm Monday until 6am Tuesday for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. There is also an advisory for Ventura County Beaches from 3pm-9pm Monday night.

For the Mountains of Ventura, Santa Ynez, and Santa Barbara from 9pm Monday evening until 12pm Tuesday. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For some isolated, wind-prone areas like the Montecito Hills, gusts could get up to 60 mph.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County from 12pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday. Waves will be between 10-13 feet, with dangerous rip currents. It is advised to stay out of the water during this time.

The northwest winds will shift to north-northeast wind on Tuesday with potential gusts of 35-55 mph, it is likely to diminish by Wednesday.

Humidity will be good, including in the area of the Mountain Fire. The percentage could drop because of the northeast winds beginning on Tuesday.

There is a storm system bringing a widespread chance of rain showers into our region. It could also bring some low snow levels, potentially falling to the 3500-5000 feet with possible Grapevine impact. There could also be a potential for an extended period of gusty north to northeast winds Sunday through Thursday.