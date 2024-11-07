Volunteer poll workers drown on a flood-washed highway in rural Missouri on Election Day
Associated Press
Authorities say a husband and wife died in each other’s arms after they were swept away by floodwaters as they drove to a polling station in rural Missouri early on Election Day. Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley says the two were regular election volunteers and that they were driving to the polling place in Manes, Missouri, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when their vehicle was overcome. Their daughter identified the couple as 70-year-old Chuck Baldwin and his 73-year-old wife Cathie. The Baldwins were seen trying to swim to dry ground, but their bodies were later found clinging to a tree and each other. They had been married for more than 50 years.