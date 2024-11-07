Skip to Content
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Published 2:29 pm

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentine prosecutors say that three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last month. Prosecutor Andrés Madrea charged the three suspects, whose identities were not revealed, with ​​the crimes of “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics,” the prosecutor’s office said. Madrea also requested their arrest to judge Laura Bruniard, who ruled the three cannot leave the country.

Associated Press

