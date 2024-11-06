Skip to Content
Local races expected to be left undecided for days due to the volume of last minute ballots

The final election ballots were picked up at 8 p.m. on Tuesday
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Many local races look to be decided or leaning strongly towards one result, but some are still close enough to leave voters with a few more days of drama.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office says after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the work continues with thousands of ballots left to be counted. Exactly how many, and where they are from is part of the work ahead.

For those who are in close races, it will take some patience to get through anxious moments.

The next election update with results is expected Friday afternoon. At that time, the latest verified ballots will be counted.

The next release is expected Tuesday, November 12th.

One race, for example, is the District 1 race in Santa Barbara with a separation of just 138 votes.

The ballots have to be counted and certified a month after the election.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

Skip to content