Buellton Could Be Electing a New Mayor

BUELLTON, Calif. - David Silva holds the advantage over incumbent Mayor David King.

“I really am happy to be where I am right now. I feel like there's a really great chance for me to be able to take this to the finish line,” he said.

Silva discussed his campaign, his vision for the community, and his appreciation for Button's values.

“You always want to do the best you can for your community, but you want to do it even more when the people that you're trying to help are just as wonderful as who I found on this campaign trail.”

While we're still a couple of weeks away from final counts. He is confident that he will win the race.

“The race isn't called yet. But I really appreciate that the town of Buellton had such a very civil and engaged and informed conversation for the mayor race.”

He says the best part of campaigning was all the new connections he's made.

“I have made new friends. I've made people who we have agreed to disagree but had such a great connection afterwards. I wouldn't necessarily vote for you, but let's hang out sometime.”

John Sanchez, lifelong resident of Buellton, agrees. “Everybody knows everybody. It's a safe place. The water's clean.

You don't see a lot of trash anywhere. And the parks are always nice.”

Silva says he plans to approach his public service with a healthy balance between holding to traditional values and investing into the advancement of the community.

“Hopefully we can get a little more like entertainment in the city, like we lost the movie theater during the pandemic,” says Sanchez.

We reached out to Mayor Kings for comment, but have not yet received a response.

Sanchez says, no matter who is mayor, he loves his home town. “I just want to say I love the town, and I wouldn't be moving out of it any time soon.”