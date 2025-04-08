SLO County Supervisors discuss Board Position for proposed State Legislation on Battery Storage Facilities

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is meeting today and among the items open for discussion is proposed legislation regarding battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Supervisors are considering whether or not to support or oppose a handful of bills that have been submitted by state legislators, including a pair involving BESS facilities.

Supervisors are considering AB 303, the Battery Energy Safety and Accountability Act, which is proposed by Central Coast Assembly member Dawn Addis.

According to the Board of Supervisors agenda, his bill restores local control over the permitting of large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), ensuring that communities have a say in significant energy projects being sited near them. By eliminating the CEC’s opt-in authority for BESS projects, this bill returns decision-making powerto local governments, allowing them to carefully evaluate projects based

on local land use priorities and public input. It is essential that these decisions remain in the hands of the communities most affected, rather than bypassing local government through state-level approvals. AB 303 strikes the right balance between advancing California’s clean energy goals and respecting the voices of local residents.

Another bill up for debate is SB 283, which is being proposed by State Senator John Laird, who represents a majority of San Luis Obispo County.

According to the Board of Supervisors agenda, the bill ensures battery energy storage systems meet the highest safety standards while advancing California’s clean energy goals. By requiring compliance with NFPA 855 fire safety standards, mandating collaboration with local fire authorities, and enforcing rigorous safety inspections, this bill prioritizes public safety and emergency preparedness.

Recent incidents, like the Moss Landing fire, highlight the need for stronger safeguards to protect communities and first responders. SB 283 strikes a critical balance between expanding clean energy and ensuring these projects are safe, responsible, and locally coordinated.