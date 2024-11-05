Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Republican Bruce Westerman wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday. Westerman, a former state legislator, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014. He defeated Democrat Risie Howard, an attorney. Westerman chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources and serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Republicans have held the 4th District seat since 2013. The district covers most of south Arkansas and includes Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Texarkana. The Associated Press declared Westerman the winner at 9:31 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

