Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is challenged by Democrat Ty Pinkins
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi is trying to extend his 30-year career on Capitol Hill. He faces Ty Pinkins. The Democrat has received little financial support from his own party in a heavily Republican state. Wicker was first elected to the U.S. House in 1994. He was appointed to the Senate in 2007 after Republican Trent Lott resigned. Wicker is the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee and has pushed to expand shipbuilding for the military. Pinkins ran for Mississippi secretary of state in 2023. He says he wants to fight poverty and improve access to health care.