DP extends season with first round CIF-SS win in girls volleyball playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos traveled to Santa Fe Springs and they are returning with a hard-fought five set win in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 girls volleyball playoff match.

Grace Posey had 15 kills while Addie Low and Jayden Jones each added 13 kills as DP won 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.

Halle Rillie tallied 41 assists with 15 digs and 7 kills for the Chargers who will host Sonora on Saturday.

Here are other CIF-SS First Round scores:

Division 4:

Hillcrest 3, Santa Barbara 0

Division 5:

Ventura 3, Mayfair 1

Flintridge Prep 3, Cate 2

La Serna 3, Camarillo 2

Division 6:

St. Bonaventure 3, Paramount 0

Division 7:

Godinez 3, Nordhoff 0

Orange Vista 3, Laguna Blanca 1

Division 9:

Thacher 3, Rancho Verde 2

South El Monte 3, Hueneme 0

Nogales 3, Ojai Valley 0

San Gorgonio 3, Channel Islands 0

Division 10:

Coast Union 3, Mesa Grande 1

Ganesha 3, Providence (SB) 1