DP extends season with first round CIF-SS win in girls volleyball playoffs
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos traveled to Santa Fe Springs and they are returning with a hard-fought five set win in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 girls volleyball playoff match.
Grace Posey had 15 kills while Addie Low and Jayden Jones each added 13 kills as DP won 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Halle Rillie tallied 41 assists with 15 digs and 7 kills for the Chargers who will host Sonora on Saturday.
Here are other CIF-SS First Round scores:
Division 4:
Hillcrest 3, Santa Barbara 0
Division 5:
Ventura 3, Mayfair 1
Flintridge Prep 3, Cate 2
La Serna 3, Camarillo 2
Division 6:
St. Bonaventure 3, Paramount 0
Division 7:
Godinez 3, Nordhoff 0
Orange Vista 3, Laguna Blanca 1
Division 9:
Thacher 3, Rancho Verde 2
South El Monte 3, Hueneme 0
Nogales 3, Ojai Valley 0
San Gorgonio 3, Channel Islands 0
Division 10:
Coast Union 3, Mesa Grande 1
Ganesha 3, Providence (SB) 1