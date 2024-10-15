Skip to Content
News

Mister Softee joins in an October fundraiser for Breast Cancer care in Santa Barbara

By
New
Published 10:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A specially designed ice cream treat at Mister Softee in Santa Barbara is generating donations to help those facing breast cancer.

An employee's aunt who passed away from breast cancer is being remembered with this October fundraiser. Nikki Warner has a specially made information board up with a picture and the story of her aunt Cherish. She passed away in 2023.

The menu item is a strawberry swirl with a strawberry crumble. 100% of the proceeds will be matched by the Santa Barbara Mister Softee store for the entire month of October and donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center. This specially created dessert is $7.00.

Mister Softee is at 935 State Street near the corner of Carrillo.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content