Mister Softee joins in an October fundraiser for Breast Cancer care in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A specially designed ice cream treat at Mister Softee in Santa Barbara is generating donations to help those facing breast cancer.

An employee's aunt who passed away from breast cancer is being remembered with this October fundraiser. Nikki Warner has a specially made information board up with a picture and the story of her aunt Cherish. She passed away in 2023.

The menu item is a strawberry swirl with a strawberry crumble. 100% of the proceeds will be matched by the Santa Barbara Mister Softee store for the entire month of October and donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center. This specially created dessert is $7.00.

Mister Softee is at 935 State Street near the corner of Carrillo.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.