North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean roads as tensions with South Korea soars
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea blew up parts of the roads on Tuesday. It says South Korea’s military is bolstering its readiness. The development comes as the rival Koreas are locked in rising animosities over North Korea’s claims that South Korea flew drones over its capital, Pyongyang.