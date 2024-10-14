2024 California Ballot: Measure G

Measure G: Requires that, until December 31, 2032, a majority of the voters must vote to approve a decision to re-designate or change the intensity of use on parcels within the City of Goleta that are designated “Agriculture” and that are 10 or more acres in size. The proposed Measure G would extend the date that Measure G terminates by 20 years, from December 31, 2032 to December 31, 2052.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would extend the date that Measure G2012 terminates by twenty additional years until December 31, 2052. This means that for 20 additional years beyond the current termination date, a majority of Goleta voters would be required to approve any decision to re-designate or change the intensity of use on parcels designated “Agriculture” and that are 10 or more acres in size.

"No" Vote: A “no” vote would allow Measure G to terminate on December 31, 2032.