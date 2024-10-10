Anze Kopitar provides Los Angeles Kings a familiar lift with season-opening natural hat trick

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie forward Andre Lee still recalls attending a Kings game wearing an Anze Kopitar jersey some 11 years ago, and being awed by the Los Angeles forward’s abilities.

It was no different for the 24-year-old Lee in making his NHL debut on Thursday night, this time wearing a Kings No. 47 jersey with his own name on the back, and being wowed by the now 37-year-old Los Angeles captain, who scored three times in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“It’s crazy that I’m playing with him right now, so I mean, it’s a dream come true,” Lee said. “He’s a hell of a player and he’s like a father figure and he scored a hat-trick, so just looking at that was unreal.”

Age has yet to catch up to Kopitar, who opened his 19th NHL season by scoring seventh-career hat-trick, with all three goals coming in the third period.

“He gave the whole team a boost,” Lee said.

For all the questions facing the Kings opening the season after their third straight first-round playoff exit last year, and most notably having their defensive leader Drew Doughty sidelined by a broken ankle, Kopitar settled the team by delivering in the clutch.

Trailing 1-0 and being out-shot 27-11 through two periods, Kopitar converted Alex Laferriere’s feed to tie the game with a one-timer from the right circle 13 seconds into the third. He scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with another one-timer from the top of the left circle with 1:38 remaining.

And Kopitar then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 42 seconds left.

“He’s the guy that we all look up to. He’s played in so many big games, and that’s just leadership,” said goalie Darcy Kuemper, who made 33 saves in his return to Los Angeles after being acquired in an offseason trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Washington.

“Things maybe aren’t going the way we want them to and he just goes out there and gets one right away and gets us back in it,” Kuemper added. “And then to get the game-winner, and then to seal it with the hat trick, that’s pretty special. He’s just an incredible player.”

Productive as Kopitar has been with 13 20-goal seasons, ranking second on the Kings’ career points list with 1,215 and fourth in goals (422), he’s also enjoyed a knack for piling up points in season openers.

His three goals on Thursday, upped his total to 12 in season openers, tied with Toronto’s Auston Matthews for second among active skaters, and one behind Alex Ovechkin. And Kopitar has now combined for 26 points in 18 season-opening games, moving two ahead of Ovechkin among active players.

Kopitar shrugged off the achievement by joking he’d like to have some of Ovechkin’s other records.

Kopitar then acknowledged how much he looks forward to opening each new season.

“It’s the excitement, obviously, for Game 1. You still get the butterflies, the excitement, the energy of the building here,” Kopitar said of the buzz even in a road building. “The crowd was very much into it, and you just kind of feed off that and create a bit of your own excitement, and away you go.”

