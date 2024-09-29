Skip to Content
News

Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump’s attack on Harris as ‘mentally disabled’

By
Published 8:59 am

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republicans have sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump’s latest escalation of personal attacks on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. His comments came during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin that devolved into a list of his personal grievances. While his tactics are nothing new, it’s not yet clear how those insults will land with undecided voters. And with just over a month left before the presidential election, his allies are hoping he instead talks about the economy, immigration or other issues important to the GOP.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content