Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump’s attack on Harris as ‘mentally disabled’
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republicans have sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump’s latest escalation of personal attacks on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. His comments came during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin that devolved into a list of his personal grievances. While his tactics are nothing new, it’s not yet clear how those insults will land with undecided voters. And with just over a month left before the presidential election, his allies are hoping he instead talks about the economy, immigration or other issues important to the GOP.