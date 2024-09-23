Two teenagers injured in chase, crash on Highway 101 in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Two teenage boys were injured, one critically, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Camarillo.

The Ventura County Sheriff's office says it started around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were investigating an alcohol theft at the CVS on Carmen Drive when they located a car believed to be involved in the theft.

Investigators say the car was driving with no headlights. Deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver continued driving before briefly stopping and then taking off again at high speeds.

A sheriff's sergeant started chasing the car which eventually ended up on Highway 101 northbound.

The driver lost control of the car north of Carmen Drive and crashed into the center median, which caused the car to flip and roll several times.

A 17-year-old passenger managed to climb out of the vehicle and surrender to deputies.

The 17-year-old driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries.

Both boys were taken to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment.

The driver was eventually transported to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The sheriff's office said the boy was still in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours during the investigation. CHP officers responded and helped with the investigation since it happened within the CHP's jurisdiction.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call Detective Riordan with the Camarillo Investigations Unit at 805-388-5120.