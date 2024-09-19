Rams receivers understand collective effort needed to replace injured Kupp and Nacua

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been the clear focus of the Los Angeles Rams’ passing attack.

Over the past 20 games, including the playoffs, they have combined for 53% of the Rams’ receiving yards, 46% of receptions and 13 of the team’s 29 passing touchdowns.

Headed into their first game without both Kupp and Nacua because of injuries, the Rams have no choice but to carry on against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“Any time you have injuries, you feel bad for the person, but you don’t feel bad for yourself or your unit or your team,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “It’s just time to go.”

The Rams (0-2) have options to fill those absences, including established veteran DeMarcus Robinson, familiar faces Tyler Johnson and Tutu Atwell, and intriguing rookie Jordan Whittington.

Johnson believes their collective effort can pick up the slack.

“We’re excited, man,” Johnson said. “We can’t wait to go out there and do what Coach (Sean McVay) asks us to do on Sunday. We look forward to being us. We can’t be Coop or Puka, we’ve just got to be each one of our own individuals.”

Whittington, a rookie drafted in the sixth round out of Texas, does have athletic traits that invite comparisons to Kupp and Nacua. He is 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, with a thick build capable of handling contact on routes over the middle.

It didn’t take Whittington long to realize he also shared a similar mindset with the two standouts.

“We’re all kind of cut from the same cloth, all got the same mentality,” Whittington said. “And we’re all really tough and selfless. I think that’s all you need in this game mainly.

“All those physical attributes, they’re cool to have, but at the same time, you got to be somebody who’s willing to do the things that aren’t the prettiest,” he continued.

Kupp and Nacua are also tenacious run blockers, and they were important contributors in helping Kyren Williams rush for 1,144 yards last season.

Whittington is just as excited to show off that part of his game as he is to catch passes.

“That’s something that I did at Texas, took a lot of pride in it,” he said. “We all did in that room, and the cool thing is when I got here, it’s the same way. I’m glad how included we are in the run game, and it shows when you make runs spring off.”

Whittington made his first career catches in a 41-10 loss at Arizona on Sunday, finishing with two for 22 yards.

It was Johnson, who has played for Tampa Bay, Houston and the Rams in a five-year career, who started against the Cardinals after Nacua had been placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Johnson had two receptions for 20 yards in a miserable game for Los Angeles, but he looked better the previous week in Detroit with five grabs for 79 yards.

“I’m staying ready, so I don’t have to get ready,” Johnson said. “I’m just excited for everything that’s coming.”

NOTES: PK Joshua Karty (groin) did not practice for the second straight day. Tanner Brown would be activated from the practice squad to kick against the 49ers if Karty cannot play. … RG Kevin Dotson (foot) was upgraded to full participation. … CB Cobie Durant (toe) was limited.

