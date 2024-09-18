Two years after Mahsa Amini death, Western allies sanction a dozen Iranian officials
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S., Canada and Australia have hit a group of Iranian officials with sanctions for their participation in quelling protests and detaining people following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, 22, died on Sept. 16, 2022, in a hospital after being arrested by the country’s morality police over allegedly not wearing her mandatory headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of the authorities. Her death sparked nationwide protests against the country’s hijab laws and its ruling theocracy. Included in Wednesday’s sanctions are a dozen officials accused of killing and detaining protestors, suppressing protests in 2019 and 2022 and arresting journalists.