Santa Barbara plants seeds for healthy eating with Vegan Chef Challenge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Soulbites owner Stirling Nix-Bradley, who has been fundraising this month to keep his doors open, says the vegan chef challenge couldn’t come at a more perfect time.



“We have amazing fried chicken, but, you know, we have vegan cheesy grits. I mean, where else can you get that right?” said the self proclaimed Vegan Soul Food King.

“Yesterday I was able to try the mac and cheese—the barbecue mac and cheese— and then I realized I have so many great vegan items, so looking forward to try and some of those today,” said Brendan Turner, who lives in Santa Barbara

People don't normally associate vegan food with soul food, but at Soul Bites inclusivity is a major driver of business.



“We've already had a bunch of people come through that have never been here before trying our vegan po'boy. Our special for that is a vegan po'boy with vegan crab cakes. That's amazing. Sandwich,” said Stirling Nix-Bradley.



Fifteen local businesses including Zen Yai Thai Cuisine, Elubia’s Kitchen, and Bluewater Grill will have special vegan menu items for the rest of the month.



We have a vegan paella and we have a vegan biscoff cheesecake. I haven't tried the pie personally, but I did try the vegan biscoff cheesecake and it tastes exactly like how it would taste if it wasn't vegan. Like it tastes-- It's really good. Yeah, I would recommend that you guys try it,” said Bluewater Grill Host Delaynee Minor.



After eating the special vegan menu items, restaurant goers will vote for their favorites on the Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge website.



There will be one winner at the end of the month.



Diners can sign up for a free program that will teach them how to substitute meat products with vegan alternatives.



“We already have like a meatless menu and also meatless that we like can give people if they have dietary restrictions. But the Vegan Chef Challenge also made it so that we are even more inclusive and have more options for people that have those dietary needs and restrictions,” said Minor.