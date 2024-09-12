Skip to Content
Oklahoma governor delays vote on minimum wage hike until 2026

Published 12:30 pm

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahomans will have a chance to vote on whether to steadily increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, but not until 2026. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order this week placing State Question 832 on the primary election ballot in June 2026. Supporters who gathered enough signatures to place the question before voters criticized the governor for waiting so long to let people vote on the issue. Campaign spokesperson Amber England accused the governor of playing politics with people’s lives. The governor says waiting until the next available statewide election will save taxpayers about $1.8 million. The federal minimum wage — and Oklahima’s — is currently $7.25.

