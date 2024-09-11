Volunteer interest spikes at local campaign office

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Republican Party and the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party offices have both been getting more calls than usual.

Visitors and callers want to get involved before Election Day.

Volunteers will find the Republican office up the stairs from O'Reilly Auto Parts off S. La Cumbre Road.

That is where Bobbi McGinnis, the Chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, opens the office by appointment to train volunteers.

It appears easy to get involved.

"The easiest thing is the Trump talk and you can call the battle ground states right from your home and it works flawlessly I have already done it myself," said McGinnis.

Volunteers will find the Democratic office in Santa Barbara on the 200 block of E. Carrillo Street.

South County Field Organizer Hannah Cohen said they open daily at noon.

"After this debate there have been so many people coming in wanting to donate, wanting to donate their time there has been a lot of energy today and it has been good."

Both offices offer campaign yard signs for a donation.

Cohen said only the swing states are getting Harris Walz Signs for Free.

McGinnis said in addition to Trump signs, Steve Garvey signs are popular.

The former professional baseball player sparked enthusiasm among volunteers by signing autographs during a recent visit.

Democratic volunteer Mikki Andina spent the day making calls.

"This is such an important election that is coming up I just had this very strong feeling I do not want to regret not having helped, " Mikki Andina It is so important that I do something pro-active rather than sitting there afterwards and saying I should have done something."

Reproductive rights are on her mind when she makes calls.

She plans pay her own way to help get the vote by "phone-banking" in Georgia in the coming weeks.

Republican volunteer Phyliss Cohen said she was just trained to help her party win in November.

"It is profoundly interesting for me to learn it and I'd like to learn the ins and outs of doing it correctly and I'd like to inspire other people to join us."

For more information visit https://www.sbcrp.org or https://www.sbdems.org

Your News Channel will have more about campaign volunteering in the home stretch tonight on the news.