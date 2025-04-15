Two people transported for medical treatment after early morning fire at Seaside Inn Hotel

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Seaside Inn Hotel on Hueneme Road early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, one person was rescued by firefighters from the flames and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and another person dealing with smoke inhalation was also transported from the scene for further medical treatment.

About 40 firefighters from the Ventura County Fire Department, the Oxnard Fire Department, and Federal Fire Ventura County responded to the fire first called in at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

Flames were limited to one room at the single-story hotel in the 600 block of Hueneme Road due to the aggressive interior attack deployed by fire crews when a person was reported trapped inside explained the Ventura County Fire Department.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and remained on the scene for overhaul and salvage for almost two hours, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation detailed the Ventura County Fire Department.