Heatwave relief begins Tuesday

Heatwave conditions will improve for most of the region Tuesday but warm conditions will remain in some coastal and valley areas. High pressure is moving east sliding away from our area.

A red flag warning is in effect for the Santa Ynez Valley mountains and south coast until 11pm Monday warning of hot and dry conditions with gusty winds.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory expires for our region Monday night at 8pm that warns of temperatures up to 108.

Dense fog is expected Tuesday and Wednesday for our coasts.

More cooling will follow Wednesday, bringing about 10-20 degrees of relief from Monday. We are moving into below normal temperatures with similar conditions lasting into the week.

More marine layer and gusty sundowner winds are expected to continue through the week as well.

Critical fire weather conditions also are expected to continue through Wednesday.