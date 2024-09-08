SBCC crushed in season opener by #5 Fullerton
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros were undermanned and overwhelmed in a 38-0 season-opening loss to #5 Fullerton at La Playa Stadium.
Santa Barbara City College was missing several players due to eligibility issues.
Fullerton led 17-0 at the half and extended the lead to 31-0 after three quarters.
The Vaqueros were missing Will Doherty at quarterback and Benni Collins got the start.
He passed for 185 yards and led the Vaqueros deep in Fullerton territory a couple of times but SBCC came up empty.
Collins was 19-of-34 filling in for Doherty. (Entenza Design)
The Vaqueros play at Saddleback College on Saturday, September 14 at 6pm.
In other junior college football, Ventura beat Saddleback 49-34 and Hancock won big at Orange Coast 58-29.