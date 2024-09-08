SBCC crushed in season opener by #5 Fullerton

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros were undermanned and overwhelmed in a 38-0 season-opening loss to #5 Fullerton at La Playa Stadium.

Santa Barbara City College was missing several players due to eligibility issues.

Fullerton led 17-0 at the half and extended the lead to 31-0 after three quarters.

The Vaqueros were missing Will Doherty at quarterback and Benni Collins got the start.

He passed for 185 yards and led the Vaqueros deep in Fullerton territory a couple of times but SBCC came up empty.

Collins was 19-of-34 filling in for Doherty. (Entenza Design)

The Vaqueros play at Saddleback College on Saturday, September 14 at 6pm.

In other junior college football, Ventura beat Saddleback 49-34 and Hancock won big at Orange Coast 58-29.