Lompoc man arrested for commercial burglary

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man Friday for a commercial burglary that happened in the city at a prior date.

The man forced his way into a local business and stole property worth more than $25,000 before a search identified and recovered many of the items, according to the LPD.

The Lompoc resident was taken into custody for possession of stolen property, committing a felony while out on bail and other theft-related charges, detailed the LPD.

The 30-year-old was booked into the Lompoc PD Jail and has a no-bail detainer due to violating his probation.