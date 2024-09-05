Railroad track safety efforts stepped up in a special September outreach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With train tracks lining the Central Coast, there isn't a day when safety isn't in the forefront.

September is a special month for specific programs for the public and schools.

Most people follow the rules, but often at a crossing you will see pedestrians bypass the blinking lights and safety arms in the down position to beat the train.

At State St. near the Santa Barbara historic station, Stacy Johnson walked by. While she as not witnesses an accident she said, "I have definitely read were cars have gotten stopped and stuck."

Others use caution and common sense.

"Typically if the bars are coming down, I'll usually wait. This last week it was way down there and I was like, right here. And I was jogging, so I did," said Santa Barbara resident Theresa Cooke.

Earlier this year a teenager lost his life in a train accident in Montecito. There has been a call for more warning and safety signs near the area of that incident and a beach nearby, but as of Thursday afternoon, no warning signs were up.

This month California Operation Lifesaver and the AMTRAK Pacific Surfliner are doing an outreach with media messages and some pop up appearances, including at an Angels baseball game.

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Surfliner is working closely with the effort during this Rail Safety Month.

The agency says from the Federal Railroad Administration Public Safety Data, California leads the nation in trespassing and grade crossing fatalities.

LOSSAN and the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® have simple safety rules including:

Never walk on or along train tracks; it's illegal, trespassing, and highly dangerous.

Cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all warning signs and signals.

Stay alert around tracks. Don’t do anything that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train, such as listening to headphones or talking on the phone.

When boarding, remember to stay behind the marked safety line on the station platform and use handholds as you board.

Report suspicious items, persons, or activity immediately to the Amtrak Police Department by approaching a uniformed officer, calling (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311), or by calling 911.

For more information on Rail Safety Month go to

Pacific Surfliner: https://www.pacificsurfliner.com/rail-safety/

California Operation Lifesaver: https://caoperationlifesaver.com/rail-safety-month/