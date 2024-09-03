Skip to Content
Heatwave impacts increase Wednesday, hotter Thursday

Local impacts of the California heatwave ramp up on Wednesday as heat alerts begin for our area and temperatures near their peak.

An excessive heat warning goes in effect 11am Wednesday until 8pm Friday for our inland areas with temperatures up to 110 possible. Some inland heat alerts may be extended further beyond Friday and into the weekend.

A heat advisory goes in effect from 11am Thursday until 8pm Friday for most local coastal communities including Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo with temperatures up to 90 expected.

The National Weather Service says this could be the hottest summer ever for the California Coast and this heatwave shares similarities to that of similar time in 2020 - which brought record highs.

People are strongly urged to avoid the hottest parts of the day and stay hydrated.

Overnight lows will also be well above normal meaning less relief at night.

Temperatures will cool this weekend but remain above normal.

