Storm slowly heads toward Japan’s capital, leaving mudslides and broken bridges in its path

TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Shanshan is slowly making its way northeast toward the Tokyo area, setting off a mudslide that killed three people. The storm is also halting trains and leaving underground passages brimming with water. The storm is packing winds of up to 40 miles per hour as it crawls over the southwestern island of Shikoku and the main Honshu island Saturday at a speed of 6 mph. It’s expected to affect parts of Japan through Sunday and into Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. At least six deaths that are believed to be related to the storm have been reported.

