Johnny Cueto designated for assignment by Angels after pair of rough starts

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pitcher Johnny Cueto was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday after two rough outings.

The 38-year-old right-hander gave up nine runs in 11 1/3 innings in his two starts for the Angels, both losses. He allowed six runs in five innings in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss at Detroit, with three of the six hits being home runs.

Even though Cueto’s time with the big league club was short, manager Ron Washington said Cueto’s experience benefitted the younger members of the pitching staff.

“He had a tremendous influence on them with his work ethic, how they do bullpens and that type of stuff. He was willing to give up his wisdom and knowledge,” Washington said before Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. “It was hard, but we are at that point of the year where changes happen.”

Cueto signed a minor league deal with the Angels on July 24 after being released earlier in the month by the Texas Rangers. He was 3-0 in four starts at Triple-A Salt Lake City before being called up on Aug. 21.

The Angels are the sixth team for Cueto, who is 144-113 with a 3.52 ERA in 370 major league games. His career began with Cincinnati, followed by stops in Kansas City, San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox and Miami.

Cueto will make way for some of the organization’s younger arms after they called up left-hander Sam Aldegheri and right-hander Caden Dana from Double-A Rocket City.

Aldegheri made his big league debut on Friday and is the first player born and raised in Italy to pitch in the majors.

Dana, considered the organization’s top pitching prospect, will start on Sunday.

Los Angeles also placed right-hander Carson Fulmer on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation and transferred right-hander José Marte to the 60-day injured list

