High School Football scores from Week 0
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Results from the first full week of action in high school football.
Santa Barbara 42, Camarillo 17
San Marcos 55, Knight 0
Santa Ynez 48, Dos Pueblos 0
Bishop Diego 34, Salesian 13
Lompoc 30, Nipomo 7
Righetti 27, Santa Maria 7
Arroyo Grande 44, Golden West 37 (2OT)
Independence 35, Pioneer Valley 14
Tulare Union 34, St. Joseph 21
San Luis Obispo 34, Mt. Whitney 23
Kingsburg 45, Paso Robles 6
Santa Fe Christian 24, Mission Prep 0
Morro Bay 28, Foothill 6
Templeton 33, Hoover 0
Oaks Christian 24, Chaminade 17
Moorpark 42, Rio Mesa 41
Simi Valley 49, Valencia 41
Newbury Park 52, Millikan 15
Pacifica 42, West Ranch 6
Calabasas 9, Oxnard 6 (OT)
El Modena 41, Thousand Oaks 34 (OT)
Royal 23, Fillmore 13
Agoura 48, Oak Park 28
Saugus 38, Buena 34
Golden Valley 19, Westlake 14
Santa Paula 56, Bernstein 0
St. Bonaventure 38, St. Francis 7
Hueneme 38, California Military Institute 7
Grace Brethren 42, Santa Rosa Academy 6