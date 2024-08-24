Skip to Content
High School Football scores from Week 0

Published 12:59 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Results from the first full week of action in high school football.

Santa Barbara 42, Camarillo 17

San Marcos 55, Knight 0

Santa Ynez 48, Dos Pueblos 0

Bishop Diego 34, Salesian 13

Lompoc 30, Nipomo 7

Righetti 27, Santa Maria 7

Arroyo Grande 44, Golden West 37 (2OT)

Independence 35, Pioneer Valley 14

Tulare Union 34, St. Joseph 21

San Luis Obispo 34, Mt. Whitney 23

Kingsburg 45, Paso Robles 6

Santa Fe Christian 24, Mission Prep 0

Morro Bay 28, Foothill 6

Templeton 33, Hoover 0

Oaks Christian 24, Chaminade 17

Moorpark 42, Rio Mesa 41

Simi Valley 49, Valencia 41

Newbury Park 52, Millikan 15

Pacifica 42, West Ranch 6

Calabasas 9, Oxnard 6 (OT)

El Modena 41, Thousand Oaks 34 (OT)

Royal 23, Fillmore 13

Agoura 48, Oak Park 28

Saugus 38, Buena 34

Golden Valley 19, Westlake 14

Santa Paula 56, Bernstein 0

St. Bonaventure 38, St. Francis 7

Hueneme 38, California Military Institute 7

Grace Brethren 42, Santa Rosa Academy 6

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

