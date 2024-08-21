The weather pattern will shift to cooler conditions

Cooling begins Wednesday, as the forecast goes through another up and down pattern. Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will dip, but will still be on the mild warm side. Sundowner winds will persist the next couple of days as well.

A strong upper low is dropping down to the Pacific Northwest, and will affect down to Southern California and as onshore flow increases, cooler conditions and an increase in marine layer will return. Although we will see more of a marine layer influence, many areas can expect mid to late afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 70s for the beaches, high to low 80s for the valleys and 80s for the interior.

Friday will continue the cooling trend with moderate winds and marine layer influence. The cooling trend will bring another round of relief after the previous warming trend. Summer temperatures return Sunday and temperatures will jump significantly.